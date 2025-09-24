Yacht to be launched at iconic Strip attraction

Before Formula 1 race cars arrive in November, a different kind of vehicle will make its way down the Las Vegas Strip.

Inside Gaming: What should Caesars do to unlock value as it falls off S&P 500?

The Fountains of Bellagio are one of the most-photographed sights in the country. (Marriot International)

Before Formula 1 race cars arrive in November, a different kind of vehicle will make its way down the Las Vegas Strip, a 33-foot yacht bound for the Fountains at Bellagio.

The soon-to-be-named yacht will cruise down Las Vegas Boulevard on the morning of Oct. 3 as part of the public relations campaign for Carbone Riviera, which is opening this fall at Bellagio hotel-casino. Upon its arrival, the ship will be lowered by crane into Lago di Como for its maiden voyage.

Handcrafted in Italy, the yacht is part of the Riva “Anniversario” collection, one of only 18 in the world, according to a news release. Beginning this fall, it will become an exclusive Bellagio experience, offering select guests the chance to cruise the resort’s lake as the fountains perform around them.

Carbone Riviera will open in the former Picasso space along Via Bellagio. Picasso, the Julian Serrano restaurant that opened with Bellagio in 1999, closed in August.

Pedestrian viewing of the Bellagio fountains from the Strip will be impeded for the next several months as crews begin setting up temporary viewing areas for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Nov. 20-22.

Multiple southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard and the sidewalk along the fountains are closed to general traffic. The closures will last through December.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.