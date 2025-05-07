Celebrity-approved MRI scanning clinic opens in west Las Vegas

The scans, which have been touted by such celebrities as Kim Kardashian and Maria Menounos, are radiation-free and only take an hour.

An exterior view of Prenuvo, a clinic offering whole-body MRI scans, at Tivoli Village on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An MRI machine at Prenuvo, a clinic offering whole-body MRI scans, in Tivoli Village on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

This celebrity-approved preventative MRI company aims to detect ailments before they become a problem.

Prenuvo, a preemptive MRI scanning clinic, has opened at Tivoli Village in west Las Vegas. The scans, which have been touted by such celebrities as Kim Kardashian and Maria Menounos, are radiation-free and only take an hour, detecting 500 conditions, including tumors, as early as stage 1, autoimmune disorders and even brain aneurysms.

In extraordinary cases, there have been testimony of people finding tumors after experiencing back pain or ovarian cysts before they rupture.

“We knew that this would be a successful location before we opened,” said Dr. Daniel James Durand, chief medical officer for Prenuvo, about the success of the Las Vegas clinic. “The West Coast in general has people that are, I think, a little more proactive about their health. They’re innovative, they’re open to new things.”

The company has 19 clinics, with a 20th on the way, across the United States and Canada.

Durand said there are “three big things that a patient can get from our scan,” which is early disease detection, how their bodies are aging and how to navigate health going forward after repeat scans.

Patients receive their results through the Prenuvo app and a virtual consultation with a board-certified radiologist.

Prenuvo recommends getting a scan once a year or every two years if patients are low risk, in conjuction with visits to primary care doctors.

Located at 350 S. Rampart Blvd., the Las Vegas clinic offers a comprehensive whole body scan, a head and torso scan and atorso scan, with a luxury experience and price tag.

“The whole idea is to give you an experience that you actually want to come back to,” Durand said.

The whole body scan costs $2,499, head and torso $1,799 and just torso $999. Currently, the scans are not covered by insurance because Prenuvo does not contract with them, Durand said. It does offer a discount through life insurance partners and people can use heath savings accounts or flexible savings accounts to pay.

While the scan is available to anyone, Durand said the scans work best for people in their 30s to 60s, are informed on their health, have none or one chronic illness and have a history of illness in the family.

“I’m not sure if someone should spend their first health care dollar at Prenuvo,” said Durand. “I think we work best with an informed consumer that’s sort of seen their basic health needs, and wants to take their health optimization to that next level.”

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.