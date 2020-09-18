Center to help businesses recover amid COVID-19 set to open

A new center that provides local businesses with help to recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic is opening Friday.

The Employ NV Business Hub is opening inside the Vegas Chamber at the Smith Center for Performing Arts.

The hub, designed for Southern Nevada employers, will be staffed by workforce professionals to help connect businesses to resources like funding, training, hiring, recruiting, and more.

A consortium of business groups and state agencies helped develop the hub to provide businesses with help to recover from the pandemic.

The hub at the Vegas Chamber is an effort between Workforce Connections, the state Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, the Vegas Chamber, and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

“The Vegas Chamber is proud to provide this new employment resource to all Southern Nevada businesses to help them hire new workers,” said Mary Beth Sewald, CEO of the the Vegas Chamber.

A second Employ NV Business Hub is scheduled to open this fall inside the Sahara West Library.

“We are a local workforce development board driven by the needs of businesses,” said Jaime Cruz, executive director at Workforce Connections, in a statement. “We believe the new business hubs will be pivotal in helping local businesses recover and thrive again.”

The Employ NV Business Hub at the Vegas Chamber will be open by appointment Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

