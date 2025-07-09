CEO of group looking to build Las Vegas NBA-ready arena replaced after indictment

The top executive that was spearheading the effort to get an NBA-ready arena in Las Vegas has been replaced after being indicted for actions taken during the building of a Texas arena.

New sportsbook will be ‘Nevada’s only independent’ operator, CEO says

Tim Leiweke, chairman and CEO of the Oak View Group, a sports entertainment venue development, advisory and investment firm, sits down with Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance President and CEO Tina Quigley to talk about his new $10 billion project. (LVGEA)

The top executive spearheading the effort to build an NBA-ready arena in Las Vegas has been replaced after being indicted for actions taken during the building of a Texas arena.

Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group, is transitioning to the company’s board of directors, following an indictment in U.S. District Court in West Texas, on bid-rigging charges tied to the process that led to the construction of Moody Arena in Austin, Texas, for the University of Texas, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

From February 2018 through June 2024, Leiweke conspired with the CEO of Legends, a rival live events company, to rig the bidding for the development, management and use of the Moody Center, according to a news release.

“As outlined in the indictment, the Defendant rigged a bidding process to benefit his own company and deprived a public university and taxpayers of the benefits of competitive bidding,” Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, said in a statement. “The Antitrust Division and its law enforcement partners will continue to hold executives who cheat to avoid competition accountable.”

OVG was fined $15 million and Legends $1.5 million tied to the alleged conduct in the indictment against Leiweke.

Leiweke maintains his innocence, despite the indictment.

“Mr. Leiweke has done nothing wrong and will vigorously defend himself and his well-deserved reputation for fairness and integrity,” a spokesperson for Leiweke said in a statement. “The Antitrust Division’s allegations are wrong on the law and the facts, and the case should never have been brought.”

Leiweke’s spokesperson further stated that: “The law is clear: vertical, complementary business partnerships, like the one contemplated between OVG and Legends, are legal. These allegations blatantly ignore established legal precedent and seek to criminalize common teaming efforts that are proven to enhance competition and benefit the public.”

Leiweke will be replaced as CEO on an interim basis by Chris Granger, who has been serving as president of OVG 360, Oak View’s venue management, service and hospitality arm, the company announced Wednesday.

“I am honored to serve in this role and am looking forward to working with our deep roster of leaders and talented team as we deliver on our mission to provide the best possible service and outcome for our customers and partners, Granger said in a statement.”

OVG manages and programs sports facilities across the world including Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the Moody Center and Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California.

The entity has been eyeing Las Vegas to build an NBA-ready arena in Las Vegas. The $1 billion arena, to complement a multibillion resort, was planned to be built on Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, but pulled out of that site in 2024. OVG hasn’t updated their Las Vegas arena project since pulling out of the south Las Vegas Boulevard site, but the firm was initially eyeing land next to the Rio casino-hotel.

This year OVG also took over as concessionaire at Allegiant Stadium, replacing former food and beverage service provider Levy Restaurants.

OVG has also hosted a high-end hospitality spectator zone for both years of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.