Charlotte Russe to close all locations, start store closing sales

Charlotte Russe at Downtown Summerlin (Google Street View)

Charlotte Russe is closing all of its stores and will start going out of business sales on Thursday.

In a message posted on its website, Charlotte Russe alerts customers that it has closed its online store as well. The notice also states that sales begin today , with all sales being final.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Charlotte Russe, which has about 500 locations, filed for Chapter 11 protection last month.

Charlotte Russe’s website shows that it operates seven stores in the Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.