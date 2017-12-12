Charming Charlie to close at Fashion Show mall

Women’s clothing and accessories chain Charming Charlie will close a Las Vegas Strip store due to the company’s bankruptcy.

Women’s clothing and accessories chain Charming Charlie will close a Las Vegas Strip store due to the company’s bankruptcy.

The Charming Charlie at the Fashion Show mall is one of 100 underperforming stores the company will close, according to filings with a U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware.

Those 100 stores will close by the end of the month, according to the filings. Charming Charlie has about 370 stores in 42 states plus 20 stores in Canada, the Middle East and the Philippines.

The company has five stores in the Las Vegas Valley. The other locations are at District at Green Valley, Meadows Mall, Tivoli Village and Town Square.

The Fashion Show store consists of about 4,000 square feet, 3,000 of which are the sales floor, according to the filings.

A representative of Fashion Show owner GGP could not be reached for comment.

Charming Charlie, based in Houston, is the latest retailer to downsize its physical presence this year. Other brands include Kmart and a chain of Christian bookstores.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.