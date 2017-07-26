Chase Bank to open new branch in southwest Las Vegas

Chase Bank will open a new branch for retail customers in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley early next year.

A bicyclist rides past a Chase bank branch at 1990 Village Center Circle in Las Vegas, Nev., on Oct. 21, 2013. Daniel Behringer Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chase Bank will open a new branch for retail customers in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley early next year.

The branch is at 7965 Blue Diamond Road, near the intersection with Rainbow Boulevard.

Eight people will staff the branch when it opens during the first quarter of 2018, spokeswoman Maura Cordova said.

The growth in residents in the southwest prompted the new branch, Cordova said.

Chase received a permit earlier this month detailing $775,000 worth of work to build the nearly 3,000-square-foot bank. The bank will have shared parking and a drive-thru ATM, according to county records.

Parent company JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest lender by assets, opened its first commercial branch in the state in June.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.