Check out the Las Vegas Valley’s independent movie theaters

While Las Vegas has a lot of chain movie theaters, here’s the list of venues that are still considered independent.

Projectionist Julian Attiya practices threading a 70mm film print at the Brenden Theatres inside the Palms hotel-casino Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014. The Las Vegas movie theater will be showing the 70mm IMAX version of Chris Nolan's "Interstellar," one of just 37 theaters in the country. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The lobby of the Brenden Theater at the Palms hotel-casino at 4321 W. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas is shown before the screening of "Two Roads" on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014. Studio 11 Films, which produced the movie, collaborated with Nevada Partners to provide local youth with experience working on the film. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Frank-N-Furter, middle, sings “Sweet Transvestite” during a live action showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at Tropicana Cinemas on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Audience members cover their heads with newspapers to shield themselves from imaginary rain during an interactive part of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at Tropicana Cinemas on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rachel Smith, Pamela Anderson and producer Robert Schwartzman speak during a Q&A for the film "The Last Showgirl" at The Beverly Theater on Jan. 02, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Beverly Theater in Downtown Las Vegas)

The Beverly Theater is spruced up for the holidays, as seen on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After Sean Baker won Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards for his film “Anora,” (partially set in Las Vegas) he gave a battle cry: “please watch movies in the theater.”

“Movie theaters, especially independently owned theaters are struggling,” Baker said.

The United States lost over 2,000 movie screens from 2019 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Cinema Foundation. With the domination of streaming platforms, it isn’t making it any easier.

Even the largest movie theaters like Regal, AMC or Cinemark continue to shutter due to lack of attendance. Although independently owned theaters, with no big names to back them are in the most danger.

After the disruption to the movie-going experience, in Las Vegas only three independently-owned movie theaters are left in its wake.

The Beverly Theater

The Beverly Theater is the last truly independent film house in Las Vegas. Airing independent and art house films year-round in its 146-seat main theater and also acting as a performance venue.

Opened on March 3, 2023, the theater is a nonprofit film house and venue from The Rogers Foundation. Located at 515 S. 6th St., the Beverly aims to transport visitors to another time, with eclectic decorations and a reddish, orange-like and purple-esque color scheme.

Movies cycle out quickly, but in March and April people can catch Oscar-award winning “I’m Still Here” and “The French Connection,” as well as book readings and signings from authors like Ariana Reines, according to the venue.

Tropicana Cinemas

Owned by Regency Theatres, Tropicana Cinemas has all the quirks of a small, neighborhood theater, at 3330 E. Tropicana Ave. Regency Theatres is a small, family-owned chain based in Southern California, which makes the Tropicana Cinemas under the umbrella of independent, while still being chain-owned.

Walking inside, murals of classic movies like “Jaws” are hand-painted on the walls, with a bright concession stand in the middle. Tickets are cheaper than the average, with adult tickets costing $5.50 before 6 p.m. and $8 after; seniors over 62 and children under 12 are $2.50.

The most glaring quirk of this small joint is their monthly showings and performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — with props, shadow actors, catchphrases and all. Although, they mostly play first-run movies.

Brenden Theaters

Similar to the Tropicana Cinemas, Brenden Theaters is owned and operated by one man: Johnny Brenden. Currently, Brenden has around 100 theatres across the U.S., with one in The Palms.

“I talk to customers all the time who drive here from other parts of town because they know this is the best place to see movies, the way the people who made the movies meant for them to be seen,” said Brenden in a statement to the Review-Journal in April 2022.

Brenden Theaters is billed as a luxurious, movie-going experience, with reclining seats, IMAX experiences, lounge and bar. The theater airs first-run movies, as well as some foreign films like “My Love Will Make You Disappear” and “Princess Mononoke.” Additionally, they have a $6 before 6 p.m. deal on Mondays through Thursdays.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.