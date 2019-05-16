Checkers closes all stand-alone Las Vegas restaurants

Here’s some disappointing news for french fry enthusiasts: Checkers has closed all of its stand-alone locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

The fast-food hamburger restaurant, which had six locations throughout the area, posted signs on its restaurants alerting customers of the closures.

“Store permanently closed. Thank you for your business,” read a sign on the door of the now-closed Checkers on Rancho Drive near U.S. Highway 95 in central Las Vegas.

Kim Francis, a spokeswoman for Checkers, confirmed the closure. However, she did add that a Checkers is still operating inside a WalMart location.

“Food in the Fast Lane, LLC, a Checkers franchisee, recently closed all six of their Checkers restaurants in the greater Las Vegas-area. The franchisor is working to quickly reopen some or all of the restaurants. In the meantime, guests can still find their favorite Checkers menu items at our location inside WalMart at 6464 N. Decatur Blvd. The Checkers brand has had a long and successful history in the community, and we forward to serving our loyal Las Vegas guests again soon,” Francis said in an email.

