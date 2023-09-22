Chicago-inspired restaurant eyeing Las Vegas expansion

In part of a nationwide growth strategy to get 920 Portillo’s open, the chain announced it’s seeking to expand in the Las Vegas market.

The Chicago-inspired restaurant chain Portillo's announced it intends to expand to Las Vegas. (Portillo's)

A sweet Italian beef sandwich made by the Chicago-inspired restaurant chain Portillo's which announced it intends to expand to Las Vegas. (Portillo's)

A Chicago-style hotdog made by the Chicago-inspired restaurant chain Portillo's which announced it intends to expand to Las Vegas. (Portillo's)

Another option for Windy City staple food such as Italian beefs and Chicago-style hotdogs should be coming to Las Vegas as Portillo’s, a Chicago-inspired chain restaurant, announced its seeking to expand to Sin City.

Portillo’s is looking to expand into Las Vegas in the near future “as part of its long-term plan to scale the brand and open new locations across the country,” according to a news release.

It’s unclear on when or where the first Portillo’s in Las Vegas could open. But the company said it found recent success with expansion and that “upon entering new markets, the brand looks to scale quickly.”

The chain — which started in a Chicago suburb in 1963 — currently has 77 locations open in 10 different states but is looking to expand aggressively and wants to open 84 by the end of the year. The news release said Portillo’s is eventually looking to have 920 locations, with 800 acting as full-scale restaurants and the other 120 as primarily takeout locations where people could walk up and order then take their food away.

In addition to Vegas, Portillo’s is looking to expand to Atlanta and Denver since these markets have high population growth, said Portillo’s President and CEO Michael Osanloo in a presentation to investors.

Las Vegas residents can already order some of Portillo’s food items including hot dogs, tamales and chocolate cake and have it shipped to them. Information gleaned from these shipments is helping the company identify where new locations should open.

“We’re going where people are, we’re going where people are moving, we’re going where people are demanding our food,” Osanloo said during his presentation. “Our strategy is to go where the growth is.”

Oslanoo also said that the main focus for Portillo’s expansion is on states outside the Midwest and in the Sunbelt with high population growth like Arizona, Florida and Texas.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.