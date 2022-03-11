47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Business

Chick-fil-A fans celebrate as northwest Las Vegas eatery opens

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2022 - 7:29 pm
 
Carson Heese serves a customer as the new Chick-Fil-A opens complete with a ribbon cutting cere ...
Carson Heese serves a customer as the new Chick-Fil-A opens complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce members on hand along Centennial Center Boulevard on Thursday, March, 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chick-Fil-A Owner/Operators Misti and Foster Cunningham, from right, pose for a “first bite” of chicken sandwich with Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce members as the store officially opens along Centennial Center Boulevard on Thursday, March, 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vehicles move along the drive-thru as the new Chick-Fil-A opens complete with a ribbon cutting ...
Vehicles move along the drive-thru as the new Chick-Fil-A opens complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce members on hand along Centennial Center Boulevard on Thursday, March, 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chick-Fil-A Owner/Operators Misti and Foster Cunningham, center, cut a ribbon with Las Vegas Ch ...
Chick-Fil-A Owner/Operators Misti and Foster Cunningham, center, cut a ribbon with Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce members as the store officially opens along Centennial Center Boulevard on Thursday, March, 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Boy Scout Troop 314 members raise an American flag as the new Chick-Fil-A opens complete with a ...
Boy Scout Troop 314 members raise an American flag as the new Chick-Fil-A opens complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce members on hand along Centennial Center Boulevard on Thursday, March, 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Megan Woodcock, from left, and Aline Gomez take an order for customer Derrick Franklin as the n ...
Megan Woodcock, from left, and Aline Gomez take an order for customer Derrick Franklin as the new Chick-Fil-A opens complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce members on hand along Centennial Center Boulevard on Thursday, March, 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Customers have a bite in the dining room as the new Chick-Fil-A opens complete with a ribbon cu ...
Customers have a bite in the dining room as the new Chick-Fil-A opens complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce members on hand along Centennial Center Boulevard on Thursday, March, 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Boy Scout Troop 314 members are on hand as the new Chick-Fil-A opens complete with a ribbon cut ...
Boy Scout Troop 314 members are on hand as the new Chick-Fil-A opens complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce members on hand along Centennial Center Boulevard on Thursday, March, 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Chick-Fil-A cow greets customers as the store opens complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony ...
The Chick-Fil-A cow greets customers as the store opens complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce members on hand along Centennial Center Boulevard on Thursday, March, 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The new Chick-Fil-A opens complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the Las Vegas Chamber of ...
The new Chick-Fil-A opens complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce members on hand along Centennial Center Boulevard on Thursday, March, 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Five years after its Nevada debut prompted diners to camp outside its doors, Chick-fil-A has opened another Las Vegas-area eatery.

The popular chicken-sandwich chain held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for a new restaurant near the 215 Beltway-U.S. Highway 95 interchange in the northwest valley.

According to a Facebook post, the eatery, 6410 Centennial Center Blvd., was set to open at 6 a.m., with the first 100 guests receiving a grand opening cup, a “plush cow” and Chick-fil-A “digital offer cards.” Misti Cunningham, owner and operator of the franchised location, was joined at the ceremony by Vegas Chamber members.

Chick-fil-A now has 12 locations in Southern Nevada, according to its website, and at least one more in the works.

It has drawn up plans for a 4,947-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru at the northwest corner of Lake Mead Parkway and Water Street in Henderson, according to a project statement filed with the city and dated Jan. 28. Efforts to confirm that location’s expected opening were not immediately successful Thursday.

Chick-fil-A opened its first two restaurants in Nevada — both in Henderson — in January 2017. At the time, the first 100 people in line could get 52 free meals.

The Atlanta-based company boasts more than 2,700 restaurants.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
2
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
3
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
4
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
5
Raiders ‘biggest loser’ at sportsbooks after Rodgers, Wilson news
Raiders ‘biggest loser’ at sportsbooks after Rodgers, Wilson news
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Sebastian Duda/Shuttertock)
Highest paying jobs in Las Vegas that require a graduate degree
Stacker

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most

P&H electric mining shovel loads a Liebherr T282B trucks at the Barrick Gold Corp. Cortez mine, ...
Gold-mining company says it could add 300-500 jobs near Beatty
By Brent Schanding Special to the / RJ

South Africa-based AngloGold Ashanti Americas Inc. says it could create as many as 300 to 500 jobs near Beatty, if its study to construct a mining operation in the North Bullfrog district proves feasible this year.