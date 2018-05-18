Chick-fil-A to open location in northwest Las Vegas

Business

Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A will open a new Las Vegas area location as soon as October and as late as the beginning of next year.

The restaurant known for its chicken products will open location No. 4 at 1991 N. Rainbow Blvd., near the intersection with Lake Mead Boulevard.

Las Vegas issued permits for at least $630,000 worth of work on the closed Joe’s Crab Shack now at the site, according to city records.

The first Chick-fil-A opened locally in January 2017 to much fanfare, including patrons who camped overnight.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at (702) 383-4602 or wmillward @reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

