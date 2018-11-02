Chick-fil-A’s northwestern Las Vegas store opening soon

The restaurant will open Nov. 29 near the intersection of Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards.

A Chick-fil-A sign at the grand opening of the restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Henderson. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Chicken restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open a fourth location in the Las Vegas area, this one in the northwestern valley.

The restaurant will employ about 100 employees, a mix of full time and part time, according to a statement Friday.

It will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

