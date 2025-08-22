Chinese retailer to open 3rd Las Vegas-area store

The retailer is known for offering a wide range of goods, including cosmetics, housewares, stationary, toys, blind boxes and electronics.

Powell signals Fed may cut rates soon even as inflation risks remain

Shanghai Plaza on Spring Mountain Road is pictured on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Miniso has another location in Shanghai Plaza. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Chinese retail store is opening its third Las Vegas Valley location on Saturday.

Miniso is opening in Montecito Crossing at 6690 N. Durango Drive on Aug. 23, according to an announcement. The China-founded retailer is known for offering a wide range of goods, including cosmetics, housewares, stationary, toys, blind boxes, and electronics, and for its collaborations with brands such as Sanrio, Peanuts and Harry Potter.

The grand opening is at 11 a.m. and the first 50 customers will receive 20 percent off their purchase. Additionally, during grand opening weekend there will be 10 percent off purchases.

Miniso has two other locations in Shanghai Plaza and Fashion Show mall.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.