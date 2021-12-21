Choice to forgo gift results in 28K meals donated to Three Square

A partnership between Nevada Public Radio and MGM Resorts International led to thousands of additional meals served through Southern Nevada’s only food bank.

Volunteers package after school lunches at the Three Square North Campus in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteer Juli Jimenez moves a palette of food inside of the Three Square North Campus warehouse in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

An option to forgo a traditional thank you gift has meant thousands of extra meals for nonprofit Three Square Food Bank.

A collaboration between MGM Resorts International and Nevada Public Radio resulted in a donation that created an additional 28,324 meals for Southern Nevadans, according to a Tuesday news release.

During KNPR’s fall membership campaign, members had the choice of donating meals to Three Square instead of receiving a thank you gift for their donation to the radio station. MGM Resorts covered the value of those contributions.

Three Square officials praised the partnership, particularly for its timing of helping families during the pandemic.

Brian Burton, the food bank’s president and CEO, said the pandemic has left more people experiencing food insecurity.

“The valley was experiencing a hunger crisis before the pandemic, which was only exacerbated by the virus’ arrival,” Burton said in a statement. “We are on the road to recovery, but food insecurity is higher still than what we saw pre-COVID. That’s why we are so grateful for partners like MGM Resorts and Nevada Public Radio, whose support allows us to continue our pursuit of a hunger-free community.”

Food insecurity in Southern Nevada remains above pre-pandemic levels, according to Feeding America and Three Square. Nearly 364,000 residents, including more than 173,000 children, don’t have reliable access to nutritious food.

Three Square serves families and food pantries in Clark, Nye, Lincoln and Esmeralda counties.

“More and more Southern Nevadans are relying on Three Square Food Bank than ever before,” Jerry Nadal, president and CEO of Nevada Public Radio, said in a statement. “We’re proud to be able to do our part to provide meals for hungry families, and this 8-year collaboration has been one of our most rewarding endeavors.”

