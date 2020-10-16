Circa, downtown Las Vegas’ newest resort, ready to open — WATCH LIVE
In less than two weeks on Oct. 28, casino executive Derek Stevens will open the doors to Circa, the tallest building in downtown Las Vegas.
The downtown Las Vegas skyline already looks a lot different than it did a year ago.
And in less than two weeks on Oct. 28, casino executive Derek Stevens will open the doors to Circa, the tallest building in downtown.
Rising above from where the Las Vegas Club once was located, Stevens’ 777-room resort will not fully open until December.
For now, enjoy the view from Review-Journal photographer Kevin Cannon as he tours the outside of Circa, which is the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years.