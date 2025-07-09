Las Vegas seeks development ideas for pocket of Symphony Park

Officials are seeking a project that is at least three stories, features ground-floor retail or another active use and offers a “seamless look” for that block of Symphony Park.

Luxury apartment high-rise Capella is seen under construction alongside Bria, left, at Symphony Park on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

"Stance” by Albert Paley is pictured at Symphony Park on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The city of Las Vegas is seeking development ideas for a plot of land in Symphony Park.

City officials on Wednesday announced that a 3.4-acre site in the southeast corner of the mixed-use spread is available for a “unique and iconic project” and that a request for proposals was issued.

Officials are seeking a project that is at least three stories, features ground-floor retail or another active use and offers a “seamless look” for that block of Symphony Park.

The site is next to the future home of a 100,000-square-foot medical office building, which is expected to break ground next year, according to the city.

Proposals for the new plot must include a project description and timeline, purchase price and terms, and other components, and the submittal deadline is Aug. 28.

The selected developer will enter into an agreement with the city for the project, and the land will change hands “only after the project is permit ready and proof of financing has been provided,” according to the request for proposals.

Symphony Park, located along Grand Central Parkway at Bonneville Avenue, is a 61-acre former railyard that is home to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Discovery Children’s Museum and the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Developers also built two upscale apartment complexes in Symphony Park in recent years, and more projects are underway, including a hotel, residential buildings and an art museum.

The city acquired the downtown property now known as Symphony Park in 2000 to turn it into a mixed-use development.

According to city officials, the former Union Pacific Railroad site underwent a $30 million brownfield cleanup.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.