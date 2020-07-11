Clark County bars shut down — again — amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Bars in Clark County served their last drinks once again following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order to close at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Bars in Clark County shut down again Friday night because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the order for bars to close at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

One bar, Jackson’s Bar & Grill, decided to close at 11:59 p.m. rather than continue without gaming revenue.

