Clark County bars shut down — again — amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Bars in Clark County served their last drinks once again following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order to close at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Bars in Clark County shut down again Friday night because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the order for bars to close at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
One bar, Jackson’s Bar & Grill, decided to close at 11:59 p.m. rather than continue without gaming revenue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
