Clark County has shut down 18 businesses violating Sisolak order

Clark County’s Business License Department issued emergency suspensions to two nonessential businesses on Wednesday for violating a state order to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to announce the closure of all nonessential businesses state wide to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Clark County’s Business License Department issued emergency suspensions to two nonessential businesses on Wednesday, raising to 18 the total number of establishments shut down by the county for violating a state order to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The county has visited 110 locations and issued five citations for operating without a business license between Saturday, when the mandate went into effect, and Wednesday, according to figures provided by county spokesman Dan Kulin.

Businesses visited by the county that did not have their licenses suspended complied with the emergency order, Kulin has said.

Numbers for Thursday were not immediately available.

The county has not released the names of the businesses that have had their licenses suspended, but Kulin said he hoped to be able to provide that information soon.

Meanwhile, the city of Henderson reported checking 336 retail locations, mostly by drive by, issuing eight warnings and a notice of violation, according to spokeswoman Kathleen Richards. The city did not revoke any licenses, she said.

