57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Clark County launches number for business license questions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2023 - 1:52 pm
 
Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Department of Business License announced a new customer service telephone number to better help residents with questions.

The number is (702) 455-4340 and office hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm. Callers can leave a voicemail after hours and holidays and expect a return call the next business day, according to a county news release.

Previously, people with questions would be directed to an automated response system with options, but the new line is expected “to improve the customer service experience.” Now, callers will be directed to a Business License staff member.

More information can be found at ClarkCountyNV.gov/businesslicense.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com or on Twitter @seanhemmers34.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
FBI records: Route 91 shooter was upset with reduced casino perks
FBI records: Route 91 shooter was upset with reduced casino perks
2
You may get a refund coming from Nevada DMV. Find out how
You may get a refund coming from Nevada DMV. Find out how
3
Lombardo aims to fulfill promises with bills on election, school choice
Lombardo aims to fulfill promises with bills on election, school choice
4
Clark County lottery ranks applicants for short-term rental licenses
Clark County lottery ranks applicants for short-term rental licenses
5
Youth probation officers call for new leadership
Youth probation officers call for new leadership
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Nevada’s January unemployment rate highest in country
Nevada’s January unemployment rate highest in country
Nevadans can expect an even higher gas bill in April
Nevadans can expect an even higher gas bill in April
Need a new job? Massive hiring event will have 20K available positions
Need a new job? Massive hiring event will have 20K available positions
New ad campaign for downtown Las Vegas wants to turn locals into tourists
New ad campaign for downtown Las Vegas wants to turn locals into tourists
Las Vegas job seekers find tight market at fair; 20K positions open
Las Vegas job seekers find tight market at fair; 20K positions open
Short-term rental group appeals ruling to Supreme Court
Short-term rental group appeals ruling to Supreme Court