Clark County launches number for business license questions

The Clark County Department of Business License announced a new customer service telephone number to better help residents with questions.

Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The number is (702) 455-4340 and office hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm. Callers can leave a voicemail after hours and holidays and expect a return call the next business day, according to a county news release.

Previously, people with questions would be directed to an automated response system with options, but the new line is expected “to improve the customer service experience.” Now, callers will be directed to a Business License staff member.

More information can be found at ClarkCountyNV.gov/businesslicense.

