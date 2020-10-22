69°F
Business

Clark County virtual job fair series continues Thursday

Fall virtual job fair hopes to bring opportunity to Nevada
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2020 - 10:24 pm
 

The third of four virtual job fairs hosted by Clark County will begin Thursday morning.

The 2020 Fall Job Fair Virtual Series will run from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday and include primarily customer service and call center jobs. The series is hosted by Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson and Tick Segerblom, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Center.

The job fairs are free, but early registration is required at nvcareercenter.org/fall2020.

The final job fair, on Oct. 29, will focus on employment in health care.

“The pandemic has hit businesses and workers in Nevada especially hard. It’s important to find innovative and convenient ways to connect businesses with job seekers,” DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said in a statement announcing the series. “We are happy to join our community partners as we explore new ways to build for our future.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

