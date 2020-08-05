Clorox wipes may be in short supply well into next year

American consumers’ long wait for Clorox disinfecting wipes is likely to go well into 2021, the company says.

One of the most sought-after products since the start of the pandemic shutdown in March has been Clorox disinfecting wipes.

The wipes have been nearly impossible to find on store shelves — and that appears likely to continue well into 2021.

Clorox’s president and CEO-elect, Linda Rendle, said on Monday that the company might not be able to restock the product in stores until next year.

“We are producing and shipping more disinfecting wipes than we ever have before,” a Clorox Co. spokeswoman said Wednesday. “As soon as they’re on the shelf, people scoop them up. This is not surprising given the continued, worsening trends of COVID-19.”

She said the Oakland, California-based company hopes the shortages will be resolved by next summer.

Bleach shortages

Other items in short supply, including Clorox bleach, should have supply issues rectified within four to six months, a spokeswoman said.

She said the company is “running our manufacturing facilities 24/7 and have added more than 10 new suppliers in the last few months to help maximize product output.”

Other media reports said Clorox had supply chain issues and a shortage of components from manufacturing facilities in China and elsewhere.

It disappeared from store shelves quickly before hospitals and caregivers became priority recipients of the product.

Clorox has benefited from the demand for household cleaning products since the pandemic began. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, CLX has risen from $153 per share at the start of 2020 to a close of $237.74 per share Tuesday.

Clorox has manufacturing operations in 25 countries and sells its products in more than 100 countries.

