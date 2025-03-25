80°F
Clothing retailer sets closing dates for Las Vegas Valley locations

Forever 21 is seen July 23, 2010, at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Shoppers walk by a Forever 21 clothing store, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Tokyo, as liquidation sale signs are posted on the storefront. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, file)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2025 - 11:46 am
 

Forever 21 stores in the Las Vegas Valley are slated to close in the coming days.

After the chain filed for bankruptcy protection on March 17, two Las Vegas Forever 21’s — at Meadows Mall and North Premium Outlets — are expected to close Sunday. The store at Galleria at Sunset in Henderson is closing Friday. The Fashion Show mall storefront does not have a closing date set.

While three stores have closing dates, all four locations in the valley have started closing sales, with discounts ranging from 30 percent to 80 percent based on location.

The company has been struggling to compete against online retailers like Temu and Shein, which sell similar, inexpensive goods. The company announced it would be winding down all U.S. operations unless it could find a buyer for parts or the whole business.

“We have been unable to find a sustainable path forward, given competition from foreign fast fashion companies … as well as rising costs, economic challenges impacting our core customers, and evolving consumer trends,” Chief Financial Officer Brad Sell said in a statement.

This is the second time the fast fashion retailer has filed for bankruptcy — the first being in 2019. However, it survived after being bought out by Authentic Brands Group.

