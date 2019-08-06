Colliers International moving to new Las Vegas offices

Colliers International will move its local headquarters to a planned four-story, roughly 100,000-square-foot office building in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Brokerage firm Colliers International expects to move its local headquarters to a planned Las Vegas office building called Narrative, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy G2 Capital Development)

One of Las Vegas’ biggest commercial real estate brokerage firms is slated to move to new offices in the southwest valley.

Colliers International will move its local headquarters to a planned four-story, roughly 100,000-square-foot office building called Narrative, according to an announcement last week from project developers G2 Capital Development and LaPour Cos.

Colliers is expected to have 80 people working there, G2 said.

The building, next to credit-card issuer Credit One Bank’s headquarters, just south of the 215 Beltway between Durango and Buffalo drives, is expected to be completed in summer 2020.

The developers previously said they plan to break ground Sept. 1.

Colliers’ local headquarters is currently at the Hughes Center office park just east of the Strip.

