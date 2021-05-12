Colonial Pipeline cyberattack not likely to affect Southern Nevada

The cyberattack that prompted the shutdown of the East Coast’s largest fuel pipeline is unlikely to have any impact on Southern Nevada gasoline products, experts say.

Crystal Tippit of Orange County, Calif., pumps gas at Chevron on Tropicana Avenue, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Colonial Pipeline, the operator of a 5,500-mile gasoline conduit that transports 2.5 million barrels of fuel a day, was hit with a ransomware attack over the weekend that paralyzed operations. The company, which supplies 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel supplies, said Wednesday it is resuming operations following a multiday shutdown.

Already, the gas outage has led to a run on gas across several southeastern states as prices breached $3-a -gallon for the first time in several years.

Experts say the Colonial Pipeline situation won’t have any impact here locally.

AAA Nevada spokesman Sergio Avila said Las Vegas receives the majority of its fuel products from California through the CalNev Pipeline with a smaller portion coming from Utah through the UNEV pipeline.

“AAA wants to remind motorists there is an ample amount of gasoline in the region,” said Avila.

Wells Fargo senior economist Mark Vitner agrees. He said there were reports of panic-buying across parts of the country.

“Outside of the Southeast, I really think that the impact is fairly minimal,” he told the Review-Journal on Wednesday. “Unless there’s some disruption to energy infrastructure outside of the Colonial Pipeline, I really don’t expect there to be any problems of gasoline in other parts of the country.”

Chevron, a major fuel provider across the valley, ran out of some or all gas products at several of its Southern Nevada retail locations for a day or so in April.

Some spot gas shortages are also possible in the valley with a shortage of a tank trunk drivers. Resupplying stations during a busy weekend could put a strain on gas distribution.

Gasoline prices, demand to surge

The national average for regular gas breached $3 a gallon for the first time since 2016, according to AAA, though Nevadans have been paying that for several months.

And it doesn’t seem like it will end.

Avila, from AAA, said the organization expects gas prices to rise as we approach Memorial Day holiday.

“Although gas prices seem high at the moment, compared to what we saw in 2020, the average cost of gasoline on May 12 2019 was $3.50 a gallon, just a nickel less than the current average,” Avila said.

As of Wednesday, Las Vegans are paying an average of $3.575 per gallon on regular fuel, according to AAA tracking data. It’s up from $3.365 a month ago and $2.399 a year ago.

It’s also unlikely that gasoline prices will reach $4-a-gallon this summer, analysts say, barring a few factors. Refinery troubles and pent-up demand are among the factors.

The demand for gasoline comes as states ease up COVID-19 restrictions and are welcoming tourists back.

“There is a seasonal demand for gasoline as people tend to drive more,” added Vitner. “People have things to do after work and there’s just more driving and then you also have the summer vacation season with people traveling.”

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.