Colorado company to hold career fair in Las Vegas next week

(Getty Images)

A Colorado-based company is looking to hire 100 full-time customer experience associates in Las Vegas next week.

TTEC Holdings, a customer experience technology and services company, is hosting a career fair on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at its office, located at 3700 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 200. The company plans to hire 100 full-time customer experience associates during the event.

A statement from TTEC said the company is a “committed employer of hiring veterans, members of the Guard and the Reserve as well as military spouses.”

Those with questions can contact William Dela Torre at william.delatorre@ttec.com or 725-666-8746.

