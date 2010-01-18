Coming in this week’s Business Press

ENVISIONING SUCCESS: Five nascent companies, each with imaginative ideas and a fervent drive to win, compete for the top prize in the inaugural 2010 Southern Nevada Business Plan Competition.

ENVISIONING SUCCESS: Five nascent companies, each with imaginative ideas and a fervent drive to win, compete for the top prize in the inaugural 2010 Southern Nevada Business Plan Competition.

TWO MINDS ARE BETTER THAN ONE: Executive coaching a popular way to polish managers who show potential.

EXECUTIVE SNAPSHOT: Susan Chandler, president and managing partner of Twin Physician Services, discusses her attempt to open a pet hotel, taking the family fifth-wheel to NASCAR weekend in Daytona, Fla., and quilting.

THIS WEEK’S LIST: Wealthiest ZIP codes and venture capital firms.

THIS WEEK’S BUSINESS PRESS POLL QUESTION

Log on to the Las Vegas Business Press Web site and let us hear your opinion on this week’s question.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is proposing to use executive compensation as a factor in determining how much in fees individual banks should pay into the deposit insurance fund. The proposal is intended to penalize banks that encourage excessive risk-taking and reward executives who engage in risky banking practices like the ones blamed for the financial crisis.

“Do you support regulators’ proposal to increase deposit insurance fund fees for banks deemed to be taking excessive risks?“

Answer at www.lvbusinesspress.com/poll/