Company certification programs coming to Southern Nevada

Employees take a prototype of Faraday Future's electric self-driving car, the FF 91, out for testing in Gardena, Calif. on Thursday, March 23, 2017. The FF 91 uses 36 sensors: 10 front and rear-facing cameras, 13 long and short-range radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and 1 LIDAR system. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Company training programs are making their way to Southern Nevada to help the state address its workforce challenge.

A manufacturing-focused training program is slated to open to the public this fall at the College of Southern Nevada to supply jobs for companies including:

— Faraday Future: an autonomous electric car manufacturer slated to produce cars in North Las Vegas. Cory Hunt, the northern regional director with the economic development office, previously told the Review-Journal that Faraday set a short-term need of about 300 to 350 people.

— Ocean Spray, which produces and packs up to 20 million cases of Ocean Spray juices each year out of Henderson.

— Clearwater Paper, a paper product manufacturer in North Las Vegas.

— Unilever, which produces ice cream in Henderson.

— TH Foods, which produces snack food products in Henderson for customers worldwide.

— Ethyl M Chocolates, which produces produces about 8 million pieces of chocolate per year in Henderson.

— VSR Industries, which manufacturers locks for the gaming-industry in Henderson.

A Faraday Future spokesman said in a statement that the company is “incredibly excited” to get a training program up and running.

“These training programs will be a significant asset to Faraday Future as we build a future in North Las Vegas,” he said.

The program at CSN is already up and running for students from the Southeast Career and Technical Academy and a manufacturing training program is already underway in Northern Nevada, supplying workers to Panasonic and Hamilton.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved up to about $2.2 million in combined funding for equipment and other needs for the workforce training program along with another manufacturing-focused workforce training program in Northern Nevada and a tech-focused training program in Northern Nevada, through Udacity, an online learning company based in Mountain View, California.

Udacity will provide a blended learning program in Reno-Tahoe, known as Udacity Connect, that will offer a combination of online courses and in-person study sessions. Sessions will be held at The Innevation Center and at the University of Nevada, Reno. This program will initially train Reno-Tahoe residents to become full stack web developers. As the program grows, the company plans to add courses in robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and more.

Stuart Frye, Udacity vice president of economic opportunity, Udacity said the company is interested in also creating a program in Southern Nevada.

Nevada is about 197,000 jobs short of the national average in five of the state’s emerging target industries when combined: aerospace and defense, information technology, manufacturing, natural resources (which includes water technology), and health and medical services, according to state data.

