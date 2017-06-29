Company specializing in untucked dress shirts opening at Fashion Show

A New York clothing company that specializes in untucked dress shirts plans to open at Fashion Show mall on the Strip during August.

Founder Chris Riccobono tells his story behind the inspiration of the UNTUCKit brand. (UNTUCKit/YouTube)

The company started construction this week on a store on Fashion Show’s second level, Untuckit head of retail Brent Paulsen said.

“Las Vegas is a great place to be,” he said.

Untuckit received a construction permit earlier this month for $152,000 worth of work on a 1,000-square-foot space at Fashion Show, according to Clark County records.

The company started in 2012 as an online retailer and promoted its brand through ads in on-flight magazines. Untuckit expanded into brick-and-mortar stores in 2015.

According to the company’s website, shirts run as low as $58 and as high as $109.

Untuckit launched a women’s collection in the spring. Earlier this month, Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers invested $30 million into the company, according to a statement.

After four years in business, the company had the data to see where pockets of customers lived in the country, Paulsen said. The Las Vegas area housed one of those customer clusters.

The store has nine brick-and-mortar locations now and has plans for about five more. The Fashion Show mall store will staff about 10 employees.

Brick-and-mortar is still important to customers who need to interact with clothes before making the purchase, Paulsen said.

“The retail business is evolving,” he said. “People like us are growing and moving into brick-and-mortar because the customer still wants to touch product.”

Opened locations: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Atlanta Coming soon: Las Vegas, Boston, Portland, Denver