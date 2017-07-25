CONNECT Panel, Expo and Mixer returning to Henderson

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s annual CONNECT Panel, Expo and Mixer will return on Aug. 30 at Green Valley Ranch Resort’s grand ballroom.

Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson. (Courtesy)

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s annual CONNECT Panel, Expo and Mixer will return on Aug. 30 at Green Valley Ranch Resort’s grand ballroom.

The panel will discuss the city’s commercial market and will be hosted by the Henderson Development Association and the Henderson Chamber’s economic development arm. Barbra Coffee, director of economic development and tourism for the city of Henderson, will moderate the panel.

The panel will feature industry leaders, including Darren Lemmon, senior office professional for CBRE; Kevin Budny, general manager, Forest City Enterprises/Galleria at Sunset; John Stewart, principal, Juliet Cos.; and John Ramous, senior vice president and regional manager for Harsch Investment Properties Las Vegas.

More than 100 booths geared toward business-to-business connections and representing local businesses and organizations will be present during the expo and mixer. More than 700 people are expected.

Green Valley Ranch Resort restaurants will offer samples to attendees. A cash bar will be available.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 30. The panel is 4-5 p.m. and the expo and mixer is 5-8 p.m. Where: Green Valley Ranch Resort Grand Ballroom, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson, NV. Cost: Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the door or at hendersonchamber.com. For those interested in booths: Each booth is 8 feet by 8 feet and costs $400 for standard Henderson Chamber members, $500 for premium Henderson Chamber members, $800 for standard non-members and $1,000 for premium non-members. Electricity is $100 per booth. Limited spots are still available. To exhibit at the expo or find out more, visit hendersonchamber.com or call (702)565-8951.

