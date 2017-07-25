ad-fullscreen
Business

CONNECT Panel, Expo and Mixer returning to Henderson

By Bailey Schulz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2017 - 2:15 pm
 

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s annual CONNECT Panel, Expo and Mixer will return on Aug. 30 at Green Valley Ranch Resort’s grand ballroom.

The panel will discuss the city’s commercial market and will be hosted by the Henderson Development Association and the Henderson Chamber’s economic development arm. Barbra Coffee, director of economic development and tourism for the city of Henderson, will moderate the panel.

The panel will feature industry leaders, including Darren Lemmon, senior office professional for CBRE; Kevin Budny, general manager, Forest City Enterprises/Galleria at Sunset; John Stewart, principal, Juliet Cos.; and John Ramous, senior vice president and regional manager for Harsch Investment Properties Las Vegas.

More than 100 booths geared toward business-to-business connections and representing local businesses and organizations will be present during the expo and mixer. More than 700 people are expected.

Green Valley Ranch Resort restaurants will offer samples to attendees. A cash bar will be available.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or (702)383-0256. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

