Construction begins on medical office building in Summerlin

A Las Vegas real estate investor has broken ground on a medical office project about a mile from Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

A construction site where Queensridge Medical Center, a three-story medical office building, is being developed at North side of Alta Drive just east of Hualapai Way, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An artist's rendering of Queensridge Medical Center, a three-story medical office building under construction in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

A construction site where Queensridge Medical Center, a three-story medical office building, is being developed at north side of Alta Drive just east of Hualapai Way, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas real estate investor has broken ground on a medical office project about a mile from Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Site work is underway on Prospect Street founder Scott Goldstein’s three-story, 70,000-square-foot facility along Alta Drive just east of Hualapai Way. The project, Queensridge Medical Center, is already 70 percent leased, Goldstein said.

He aims to finish the building’s shell by next summer and have tenants open for business by the end of 2022, he said.

Southern Nevada surgeon Dr. Mike Crovetti, founder of Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, is taking about half the building and has an ownership stake in the project, according to Goldstein.

Crovetti Orthopaedics plans to have a surgery center there with four operating rooms, a cardiac catheterization lab and overnight recovery rooms, a news release said.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the project was held Oct. 29.

Goldstein — the 37-year-old son of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Rob Goldstein — told the Review-Journal that he launched his firm in 2017 after living in New York for about 10 years and working for financial giants Goldman Sachs and Blackstone.

He acquired several properties from the Peccole family in a $130 million bulk deal that closed in fall 2019, he said.

The portfolio included Crossroads Commons, a strip mall at the southeast corner of Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road whose tenants include Whole Foods Market and Barnes & Noble.

Goldstein sold the 16.6-acre plaza to a Southern California investment firm late last year for around $50.75 million, property records show.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.