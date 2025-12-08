Construction begins on new Henderson community designed by ‘Queer Eye’ star

The three model homes currently being built will be merchandised by Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye” and “Junk or Jackpot.”

Construction is underway at Tri Pointe Homes' Lakeview Ridge, a gated neighborhood located within the NorthShore enclave of Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. (Tri Pointe Homes)

This artist's rendering shows what homes in Tri Pointe Homes' Lakeview Ridge within Lake Las Vegas will look like. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Tri Pointe Homes has begun construction on its newest Lake Las Vegas community, bringing in an Emmy-winning TV host for the interiors.

Construction on Lakeview Ridge began in mid-November, a new community from Tri Pointe Homes located within the NorthShore enclave of Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. The three model homes currently being built will be merchandised by Bobby Berk of television shows “Queer Eye” and “Junk or Jackpot.”

The new community will consist of 53 one-and two-story homes, ranging in size from over 2,5oo to almost 4,000 square feet, with three to five bedrooms, two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half baths, and two to three car garages.

“It’s all about the resort-style living, and it’s all about the indoor outdoor experience,” said Klif Andrews, division president for Tri Pointe Homes. “These are luxury homes with great windows, volume, spacious primary suites, spacious kitchens.”

Pricing for the homes will start in the high $800,000s to a little over $1 million, according to Andrews. The homebuilder is prepping for a January grand opening for the community.

“This is a very excellent view community, being able to offer great courtyards that interact with the homes and views that are really special,” said Andrews. “Then obviously there’s the celebrity aspect with Bobby.”

Every home will feature gated courtyard entry, with some primary suites having direct access to outdoor areas.

Berk has a longstanding relationship with Tri Pointe Homes, working with the homebuilders for 10 years. His first project was a show home for the International Builders Show — but now he has designed “a few dozen” communities in Las Vegas.

Most recently, Berk designed the Edgewood community in Summerlin, which also consisted of 53 homes, ranging in square footage from around 2,000 to 2,600.

