Construction on massive Henderson manufacturing facility to start

Construction on the Haas Automation facility will finally start this month after years of setbacks, the city of Henderson announced on Tuesday.

The arrival of the company and its 2.4 million-square-foot facility located south of the Henderson Executive Airport, is expected to diversify Henderson’s economy and attract other high-tech companies.

Haas Automation is the largest manufacturer of CNC machine tools in the country. CNC tools are automated tools like mills, lathes or drills that use computer instructions to manipulate materials.

The company already received $10.5 million in tax abatements in 2022 from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. In return, they would create 500 jobs within its first two years, which would grow to 1,400 in five years, according to the GOED.

The facility broke ground in 2020 with developers Triliad Development and had an expected finish date of late 2022. Delays due to COVID-19, supply chain issues and increased construction costs forced the company and developers to push the opening date back to end of 2026.

It took a year for developers to properly grade the site and add underground utilities, which cost $100 million. Originally expected to cost $327 million, the price tag will likely be much more due to rising construction costs, said Peter Zierhut, vice president of outside operations for Haas Automation.

According to a city of Henderson news release, Haas Automation has invested $100 million into site acquisition and development and another $300 million will be invested into construction of the 280-acre site over the next two years.

Haas Automation has also partnered with the College of Southern Nevada on their Center of Excellence, an advanced manufacturing training program to help boost the manufacturing workforce in the area.

