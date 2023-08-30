Consumer Cellular opens first store in Las Vegas

The cellular phone company that focuses on customers over the age of 50 has opened its first store in the state.

The inside of a Consumer Cellular store, as the company recently opened its first location in Las Vegas on Aug. 24, 2023. (Consumer Cellular)

Consumer Cellular is expanding its service to Nevada, opening a brick-and-mortar store in northwest Las Vegas.

The Centennial Hills store, which opened Aug. 24, sells a range of products from smartphones to flip phones and other devices that can connect with cellphones. They offer discount cellular plans that typically range from $20 to $80 depending on how many lines are connected and how much cellular data is used.

The company, which focuses on cellphone users over the age of 50, said the new location will provide more in-person options for customers to get service on their phones or questions answered.

“Consumer Cellular sees the Las Vegas market as a fantastic opportunity for growth and to bring a better customer experience to Las Vegas residents,” said Austin Colcord, the vice presient of partner marketing and development at Consumer Cellular, in an emailed statement.

Consumer Cellular also has its products available in Walmart and Target.

The Las Vegas store is just one of many stores Consumer Cellular is placing across the country. By the end of the year the company plans to have 25 stores in the United States, according to a news release.

The company has been focusing on opening retail locations for almost a year as the first Consumer Cellular store opened in November 2022, in The Villages in Florida, a community for people 55 and older.

“Recognizing that the majority of their customers are in the 50-plus demographic, sometimes nothing beats an in-person meeting to troubleshoot navigating your device, your data, or even your plan,” Colcord said. “To become a beloved brand in wireless, Consumer Cellular is opening retail locations to provide the important in-person customer service and community aspect the customers crave.”

Consumer Cellular offers a 5 percent discount to AARP members for monthly services.

Colcord said there are no current plans to open more Consumer Cellular stores in Nevada by the end of the year.

