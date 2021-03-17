Contactless booking technology coming to Resorts World Las Vegas

An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Future guests at Resorts World Las Vegas will be able to book a pool cabana or nightclub table from the palm of their hands.

The under-construction Strip property has partnered with hospitality technology company UrVenue to offer customers an easier way to make reservations at various venues. The resort’s contactless booking technology is set to go live when the property opens this summer.

Guests can access the UrVenue system online, on their mobile device or on various kiosks that will be scattered throughout the resort. From there, a 3D map lets guests reserve their spot contactlessly, without having to line up to speak face-to-face with a host or concierge.

“We’re excited to showcase our innovative hospitality booking technology at Resorts World Las Vegas, the city’s most anticipated new resort experience,” Deron Pearson, CEO of UrVenue, said in a Thursday news release. “Through these partnerships, we’re bringing products the industry hasn’t seen that will give customers everything they want at the swipe of their fingertips in a safe and contactless way, imperative to today’s COVID-19 safety protocols.”

The system helps manage venue occupancy with live seating maps, which can help resorts keep to social distancing and occupancy protocols. The technology is set to be used with Resorts World’s pool complex, dayclubs and nightclubs, the FUHU restaurant and RedTail social gaming bar, according to the news release.

Other Las Vegas resort venues that already have UrVenue technology in place include Circa’s Stadium Swim and sportsbook, Caesars Palace’s pools and Drai’s nightclub at The Cromwell.

