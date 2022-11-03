5 interesting things seen at SEMA

There are over 1,900 exhibitors showing off products at SEMA, here are a few that caught our eye.

Mark Pagel of Oshkosh, Wis. checks out an all electric AC Cobra based on the 1965 AC Cobra in the SEMA Electrified section on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Keith Lutgen of Minneapolis takes a photo of a fully electric 1958 Chevy Apache in the SEMA Electrified section on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mark Pagel of Oshkosh, Wis. checks out an all electric Mercury Cougar in the SEMA Electrified section on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chris Jimenez of Scorpion EV in Temecula, Calf., right, shows an all electric AC Cobra based on the 1965 AC Cobra to Joe de Avila, left, and Tom de Avila of Corona, Calif. in the SEMA Electrified section on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Michael and Nadine Skougard of Pueblo, Colo. check out an all electric AC Cobra based on the 1965 AC Cobra in the SEMA Electrified section on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers check out an all electric Mercury Cougar in the SEMA Electrified section on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jason Rabuy of Innova Electronics in Irvine, Calif. shows a diagnostic tool on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cole Kong of Innova Electronics in Irvine, Calif. shows a diagnostic tool to Richard Schmidt of Greensboro, N.C. on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Irving Delgado of Innova Electronics in Irvine, Calif. shows a diagnostic tool to Rodney Moon of Saxe, Va. on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

T.J. White of Mobile Environmental Solutions shows a mobile paint booth on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

T.J. White of Mobile Environmental Solutions shows a mobile paint booth on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Alfredo Fierros of Haas Automation in Oxnard, Calif., right, shows a machine tool to Thom Ophof of Sarasota, Fla. on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Josh Reader of Haas Automation in Oxnard, Calif. shows a machine tool to Pete Gulick and Chloe Brun-Wibaux of Sarasota, Fla. on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Alfredo Fierros of Haas Automation in Oxnard, Calif., left, shows a machine tool on Day 2 of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Baily Hershberger of Legacy EV talks about electric vehicle technician training with Gary McGavin of Redlands, Calif., left, and Rich Seager of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. on opening day of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers check out a 1965 Ford Mustang converted to an electric vehicle in the AEM EV booth on opening day of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Day two of the Specialty Equipment Market Association show started out with chilly weather, helping to drive most of the crowd inside to see the latest automotive aftermarket products.

This year’s show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, which ends Friday, features over 1,800 exhibitors and about 2,000 vehicles. Attendees were able to browse thousands of products and the latest technology across all four halls of the Convention Center.

Here are the five interesting products the Review-Journal saw on the trade show floor.

Solar camping trailer

Electricity is often a luxury forgone on extended camping trips, but a solar-equipped trailer aims to change that.

Colorado company Campworks showcased a small camping trailer that can be attached to a car and comes with solar panels, generating over 1,800 watts of electricity for the trailer and around 11,000 watts of storage capacity. There is an option for buyers to add more solar panels.

The panels can help power lights, appliances and even an electric vehicle, according to Thomas Hoffmann, founder and CEO of Campworks.

The trailer, made primarily from recycled plastic, is equipped with an awning and a bar for cooking so people don’t feel like they have to “up-fit” the trailer, Hoffmann said.

“We wanted to build something that will last a long time and not hurt the planet,” he said.

The trailer is being marketed to everyone from weekend campers to nomads. And Hoffmann said seasonal wildfire fighters could get a lot of use out of it because the trailer has an air filtration system.

The trailer can be pre-ordered for $65,000 with the first orders expected to ship in spring 2023, according to Hoffmann.

Subtractive manufacturing

SEMA attendees could see car parts being shaped in real-time at the booth shared by Haas Automation Inc. and Autodesk Inc. Haas’ machine, the TM-oP, can take a small to medium piece of metal and whittle it down to almost any kind of small part.

The machine uses a metal tip to shape the part while a constant stream of an oil-based coolant is sprayed on the tip to prevent overheating, according to Alfredo Fierros, manufacturing engineer at Haas.

The machines are often sold directly to auto body shops or other businesses that deal with small parts. It retails for just under $37,000, according to Haas’ website.

Electric vehicle education program

One company at SEMA’s 21,000-square-foot space dedicated to EVs isn’t trying to sell a vehicle but rather education about EVs.

Switch Vehicles Inc. sells educational programs to high schools, trade schools and correctional facilities that teach students the mechanics behind an EV and how to build one, according to Tony Russell, production manager at Switch. It sells a “build-it-yourself” kit that comes with instructions and materials to build a road-worthy three-wheel motorcycle.

The base package for the kit is $35,000, but some packages can cost up to $65,000.

Russell said the company’s focus on education is a pivot from its initial aim on converting gas-powered cars to electricity. But the demand was so high for EV conversion they decided to shift focus and help build the next generation of mechanics to handle the widespread rollout of EVs.

“There will be a whole lot of (EVs) in the future without anyone knowing how to work on them,” Russell said. “We hope to change that.”

Education on EVs will be vital in Switch’s home state of California, Russell said, because of the recent passage of the state’s new Clean Cars regulation, which will ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

Mobile car painting

If you’ve ever wanted to touch up some chipped paint or give your car a total makeover in the driveway, Mobile Environmental Solutions has you covered with its inflatable paint booth, which comes in different sizes.

Companies also have the option to add their own signage on a booth.

The company said its booths are OSHA- and EPA-compliant, and they have exhaust features that are 98 percent efficient.

“These inflatable booths have a wide customer base and are used by any industry that uses paint from construction sites to cabinet makers,” Tom Williams, president of Mobile Environmental Solutions, said.

The Houston-based company has expanded its products from only making booths for those painting truck bed liners at car dealerships to now, allowing other industries to use its products.

Standard inflatable booths for vehicles can cost $11,000 to $11,500, according to Williams.

Self-predicting vehicle repair

Innova Electronic Corp. showcased its CarScan Pro 5610 device, which can check a vehicle’s system and help in repairs or routine maintenance. The tool can resolve a check engine light without going to a service center.

The vehicle needs to be turned on for the device to operate. It needs different converters to work with different car brands.

The tool pairs with a mobile app that can provide feedback on any engine troubles. The company said it’s like having a technician in your phone, as the app also allows you to buy auto parts from stores.

It retails for about $330.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.