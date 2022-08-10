5 of the coolest products seen at MAGIC Las Vegas

From multitasking fans to squishy scented dough, here are the five coolest products seen at MAGIC.

Pinch Me Therapeutic Dough at MAGIC Las Vegas on August 9. Pinch Me Therapeutic Dough helps people release their daily stresses with their pliable scented dough. (Emerson Drewes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Teaspressa LUXE Sugar Cubes at MAGIC Las Vegas on August 9. The cubes can add extra flavor to an existing cup of coffee, make a sweet latte or even an alcoholic beverage with just a tiny little cube. (Emerson Drewes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Apres Active Beauty cool + glow facial towelettes at MAGIC Las Vegas on August 9. The towelettes have jojoba oil, Japanese hot spring water and willow bark are infused in the towels to wipe off the grime from a workout. (Emerson Drewes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Multitasky fan and portable charger at MAGIC Las Vegas on August 9. The small fan has a portable charging port on the back — perfect for a Las Vegan on the go. (Emerson Drewes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sauberkugel at MAGIC Las Vegas on August 9. The Sauberkugel, translates from German to The Cleaning Ball, picks up dirt and sand at the bottom of any bag. (Emerson Drewes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Retailers, designers and fashion buyers flock to MAGIC Las Vegas to find the latest products to put in their storefronts. From multitasking fans to squishy scented dough, here are the five coolest products seen at MAGIC.

Teaspressa LUXE Sugar Cubes

Teaspressa created flavored sugar cubes that pack a punch while making it easy to create flavored lattes and teas.

The Teaspressa LUXE Sugar Cubes comes in flavors such as golden latte and matcha. The sugar cubes can be added to a cup of coffee or tea, and it can even be mixed with alcohol to create a cocktail.

“You basically are like a bartender and a barista,” said Allison DeVane, founder of Teaspressa. “It has all the flavor and everything you need to make one drink with one cube.”

A single cube can be used for an 8 ounce glass, just drop it in and watch it fizz — the longer it sits the more flavor there is.

Apres Active Beauty cool and glow facial towlettes

After a hard workout, wipe off all the sweat and grime with Apres Active Beauty’s Cool and Glow facial towelette.

“Your skin is the most vulnerable after you workout,” said Lexie Hingsen, founder of Apres. “We created a cool and glow towlette that prevents the postworkout breakout.”

The towelette is infused with jojoba oil, Japanese hot spring water and willow bark to help get rid of skin redness and impurities. Like all Apres products, the towelette is vegan and cruelty-free.

“I really wanted to create effortless skincare essentials that wouldn’t compromise your skincare routine and wouldn’t weigh down your purse, your gym bag or your travel bag,” said Hingsen.

Multitasky fan and portable charger

Multitasky founder Julia Xu was at MAGIC offering a preview of its soon-to-launch portable fan and charger.

The all-in-one product is a fan, phone holder and portable charger.

“We are launching a fan that is also a power bank and a phone holder all in one,” said Xu. “So you can actually hang the fan on your neck, charge your phone, and have the air on your face all at the same time.”

Sauberkugel

Sauberkugel, which translates from German to the clean ball, helps solve the problem of cleaning up crumbs and dust that settles at the bottom of a person’s bag or purse.

“It’s a sticky inside ball, inside of a honeycomb shell and it rolls around the bottom of your bag, purse, diaper bag backpack — it works on any of them — and picks up the crumbs, the dust, the sand,” said Hannah Edge, the brand’s U.S. representative.

Once it’s filled up with crumbs, users simply wash the ball with a soap and water, and it’s ready to roll again.

Pinch Me Therapy Dough

After being a therapist for more than 20 years, founder Nancy Rothner created Pinch Me Therapy Dough to help people release stress.

Customers can roll or squeeze the scented dough with their hands while enjoying its scent to help shift their focus and release tension.

“The scents are there because we want to trigger reflex to open your breath,” said Rothner. “When somebody has Pinch Me in their hands, then what happens is we’re, by design, wanting to pull attention to somebody’s fingers.”

The dough is antibacterial and its lab-tested nontoxic so it’s safe for children.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on Twitter.