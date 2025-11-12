$7M spend on WrestleMania, F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix approved by LVCVA

Las Vegas’ tourism arm approved spending over $7 million to go toward hosting WrestleMania next year and buying tickets to this year’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

LVCVA set to OK over $7M tied to WrestleMania, Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc navigates turns about the Sphere during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Goodyear blimp cruises near Allegiant Stadium, in town to provide aerial coverage for WrestleMania week staging out of the in North Las Vegas Airport on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The spending included $6 million for a sponsorship agreement with WWE to host next year’s WrestleMania and $1.25 million to buy tickets to next week’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

WrestleMania 42 will take place April 18-19 at Allegiant Stadium, marking the second time since 1989 that the same city hosted WWE’s marquee event in back-to-back years. The LVCVA spent $5 million to sponsor WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium earlier this year. The two-day event generated over 140,000 incremental room nights in Las Vegas and generated an over $200 million economic gain, according to the LVCVA.

“WrestleMania was such a exceptional success in 2025,” LVCVA president and CEO Steve Hill said.

The $1.25 million in Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets will allow the LVCVA to bring in key customers and collaborate with partners and stakeholders in the city to highlight what a major even weekend in Las Vegas is like. They include paddock tickets and skybox hospitality tickets to the race.

This year’s ticket purchase by the LVCVA was less than the $1.7 million spent last year, which was significantly less than the $7 million spent for the inaugural 2023 race.

“Ticket prices are down somewhat this year than they were in the past, and our request recognizes it,” Hill said.

This year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to be held Nov. 20-22 on a 3.8-mile circuit mainly consisting of public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands Avenues.

LVCVA board vice chair Brian Gullbrants requested, prior to approval, that at some point in the future that the LVCVA board reviews the return on investment of the ticket buy program.

