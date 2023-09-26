Aging Wellness Fall Expo to feature expert speakers, RJ journalists

The Aging Wellness Fall Expo will be held at Red Rock Resort on Saturday, where Review-Journal journalists will host meet and greets throughout the day.

People visit the Optum Care booth during the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People visit the Optum Care booth during the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People visit the Optum Care booth during the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People visit the Humana booth during the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People participate in a physical activity at the active Lounge by CenterWell Primary Care during the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People visit the Intermountain Healthcare booth during the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People visit the Intermountain Healthcare booth during the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People listen to Dr. Liawaty Ho with the Comprehensive Cancer Centers speak during the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks, center, meets newspaper readers Bill Gould, left, and his wife Peggy, during the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Aging Wellness Fall Expo returns this Saturday with expert speakers giving advice on healthy living, Medicare basics and other advice for active adults over 50.

The event at Red Rock Resort will also feature preventative and primary care stations including pulmonology and allergy at the Optum Lounge in the Charleston Ballroom. Guests can also get a flu vaccine and enjoy a live DJ, photo booth and honey baked ham giveaway.

Several Review-Journal journalists will be at the RJ Village that will showcase the Review-Journal’s print and digital products. The Review-Journal’s Executive Editor and Senior Vice President Glenn Cook, political cartoonist Michael Ramirez and business/gaming and tourism reporter Rick Velotta, among others, will appear throughout the day for meet and greets with newspaper readers.

For more event information, visit agingwellnessexpo.com.