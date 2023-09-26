Aging Wellness Fall Expo to feature expert speakers, RJ journalists
The Aging Wellness Fall Expo will be held at Red Rock Resort on Saturday, where Review-Journal journalists will host meet and greets throughout the day.
The Aging Wellness Fall Expo returns this Saturday with expert speakers giving advice on healthy living, Medicare basics and other advice for active adults over 50.
The event at Red Rock Resort will also feature preventative and primary care stations including pulmonology and allergy at the Optum Lounge in the Charleston Ballroom. Guests can also get a flu vaccine and enjoy a live DJ, photo booth and honey baked ham giveaway.
Several Review-Journal journalists will be at the RJ Village that will showcase the Review-Journal’s print and digital products. The Review-Journal’s Executive Editor and Senior Vice President Glenn Cook, political cartoonist Michael Ramirez and business/gaming and tourism reporter Rick Velotta, among others, will appear throughout the day for meet and greets with newspaper readers.
For more event information, visit agingwellnessexpo.com.