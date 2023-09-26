92°F
Conventions

Aging Wellness Fall Expo to feature expert speakers, RJ journalists

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2023 - 4:44 pm
 
People visit the Optum Care booth during the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vega ...
People visit the Optum Care booth during the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People visit the Intermountain Healthcare booth during the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Reso ...
People visit the Intermountain Healthcare booth during the Aging Wellness Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
The Aging Wellness Fall Expo returns this Saturday with expert speakers giving advice on healthy living, Medicare basics and other advice for active adults over 50.

The event at Red Rock Resort will also feature preventative and primary care stations including pulmonology and allergy at the Optum Lounge in the Charleston Ballroom. Guests can also get a flu vaccine and enjoy a live DJ, photo booth and honey baked ham giveaway.

Several Review-Journal journalists will be at the RJ Village that will showcase the Review-Journal’s print and digital products. The Review-Journal’s Executive Editor and Senior Vice President Glenn Cook, political cartoonist Michael Ramirez and business/gaming and tourism reporter Rick Velotta, among others, will appear throughout the day for meet and greets with newspaper readers.

For more event information, visit agingwellnessexpo.com.

