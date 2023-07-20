91°F
Conventions

Balloon convention brings parade to Fremont Street — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2023 - 6:30 am
 
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention walk through Binion’s before a parad ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention walk through Binion’s before a parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention, including performer and model Yzma Mind, c ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention, including performer and model Yzma Mind, center, walk through Binion’s before a parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention, including Cecilia Villar, second from left ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention, including Cecilia Villar, second from left, and Amy de los Santos, right, walk through Binion’s dressed as Christmas trees before a parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Balloon artist “Grama V” of Sacramento, Calif., walks through Binion’s bef ...
Balloon artist “Grama V” of Sacramento, Calif., walks through Binion’s before a parade led by the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont S ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas performer and model Yzma Mind walks in a parade led by the Bling Bling Jam balloon co ...
Las Vegas performer and model Yzma Mind walks in a parade led by the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention wearing a sugar plum fairy dress by Josh Clark, also known as Balloon Josh, right, along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont S ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont S ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont S ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont S ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont S ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Balloon artist Alia Hymon, of Pennsylvania, dressed as Puss ’n Boots, walks in a parade ...
Balloon artist Alia Hymon, of Pennsylvania, dressed as Puss ’n Boots, walks in a parade led by the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont S ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont S ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont S ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention participate in a parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lupe Lecue of San Francisco walks in a parade led by the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention alo ...
Lupe Lecue of San Francisco walks in a parade led by the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention take a break at Neonopolis during their par ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention take a break at Neonopolis during their parade on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention stop for refreshments after their parade al ...
Attendees of the Bling Bling Jam balloon convention stop for refreshments after their parade along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dozens of visitors of the annual Bling Bling Jam balloon convention paraded along the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday afternoon as tourists and onlookers clamored around with phones.

Participants, some completely covered in balloons, wore the outfits based on a Christmas in July theme.

The convention, which dates to 2014, runs through Thursday at Binion’s, featuring workshops, competitions, showcases and more.

