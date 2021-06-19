108°F
Barrett-Jackson auction starts its engines in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2021 - 5:49 pm
 
A 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham purchased by Elvis Presley and presented to his personal psy ...
A 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham purchased by Elvis Presley and presented to his personal psychic, Ms. Lou Wright, being sold at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Barrett-Jackson employees stand along with attendees for the National Anthem before the collect ...
Barrett-Jackson employees stand along with attendees for the National Anthem before the collector car auction begins at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Scooby-Doo sits behind the wheel of a 1968 Ford Econoline ÒMystery MachineÓ van recre ...
Scooby-Doo sits behind the wheel of a 1968 Ford Econoline ÒMystery MachineÓ van recreation for sale during the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Auctioneer Seth Andrews, right, calls out the final bid on the front podium during the Barrett- ...
Auctioneer Seth Andrews, right, calls out the final bid on the front podium during the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Invited guests gather in the cue area as cars up for bid will soon be sold during the Barrett-J ...
Invited guests gather in the cue area as cars up for bid will soon be sold during the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The original paint from the body of a 1957 International Metro van during the Barrett-Jackson c ...
The original paint from the body of a 1957 International Metro van during the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Interior of a 1973 Volkswagen 23-Window Re-Creation Bus for sale during the Barrett-Jackson col ...
Interior of a 1973 Volkswagen 23-Window Re-Creation Bus for sale during the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Turned letter ÒEÓ on the badging of a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible for ...
Turned letter ÒEÓ on the badging of a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible for sale during the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New owner Steve Maconi of Wilmington, Delaware, polishes up his 1959 Ford Thunderbird Convertib ...
New owner Steve Maconi of Wilmington, Delaware, polishes up his 1959 Ford Thunderbird Convertible bought during the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A 1981 Benny BinionÕs family stagecoach replica up for sale during the Barrett-Jackson col ...
A 1981 Benny BinionÕs family stagecoach replica up for sale during the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An employee adjusts the lamp atop of a gas pump sold during the Barrett-Jackson collector car a ...
An employee adjusts the lamp atop of a gas pump sold during the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Barrett-Jackson collector car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, J ...
Barrett-Jackson collector car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall Expansion kicked off Thursday morning with an “Automobilia” auction, which included neon signage and retro ephemera.

A car auction followed, consisting of about 700 cars, according to Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson. Cars previously owned by Siegfried & Roy and Wayne Newton will be up for auction this weekend.

The auction runs through Saturday. Tickets start at $35, $20 for children, available at barrett-jackson.com.

