Bling Bling Balloon Jam floats into Las Vegas

You might see balloon artists floating around the Golden Nugget until July 25 as they attend the Bling Bling Balloon Jam, a convention featuring vendors, speakers and workshops for balloon artists bent on getting better.

Angie Tsang, of California, left, and Becky Killoran of Canada, right, play with balloon twisting at the Bling Bling Balloon Jam convention at the Golden Nugget hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 21, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gergo Lufis Vilaga, a balloon artist from Hungary, leads a workshop on how to make a balloon backdrop at the Bling Bling Balloon Jam convention at the Golden Nugget hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 21, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gergo Lufis Vilaga, a balloon artist from Hungary, leads a workshop on how to make a balloon backdrop at the Bling Bling Balloon Jam convention at the Golden Nugget hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 21, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Becky Killoran of Canada, left, and Angie Tsang, of California, right, play with balloon twisting at the Bling Bling Balloon Jam convention at the Golden Nugget hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 21, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Becky Killoran of Canada plays with balloon twisting at the Bling Bling Balloon Jam convention at the Golden Nugget hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 21, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Angie Tsang of California plays with balloon twisting at the Bling Bling Balloon Jam convention at the Golden Nugget hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 21, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

You might see balloon artists floating around the Golden Nugget until July 25 as they attend the Bling Bling Balloon Jam, a convention featuring vendors, speakers and workshops for balloon artists bent on getting better.

Expert twisters will be on hand to teach new artists new tricks and help veterans expand on their repertoire of balloon-bending skills, as well as marketing, face painting, balloon decor and magic. The convention is also hosting competitions with cash prizes. Entries have to tie into this year’s theme: Bling.