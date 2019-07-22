Bling Bling Balloon Jam floats into Las Vegas
You might see balloon artists floating around the Golden Nugget until July 25 as they attend the Bling Bling Balloon Jam, a convention featuring vendors, speakers and workshops for balloon artists bent on getting better.
You might see balloon artists floating around the Golden Nugget until July 25 as they attend the Bling Bling Balloon Jam, a convention featuring vendors, speakers and workshops for balloon artists bent on getting better.
Expert twisters will be on hand to teach new artists new tricks and help veterans expand on their repertoire of balloon-bending skills, as well as marketing, face painting, balloon decor and magic. The convention is also hosting competitions with cash prizes. Entries have to tie into this year’s theme: Bling.