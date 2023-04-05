59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Conventions

Bomb-sniffing dogs join LVCVA’s security team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2023 - 2:56 pm
 
LVCVA Canine Officers and their dogs, from left, Arturo Iturrios Castellanos and Reba, Kevin Kl ...
LVCVA Canine Officers and their dogs, from left, Arturo Iturrios Castellanos and Reba, Kevin Kline and Bo, Woody Chan and Bear, and Marq Finezza and Wells are shown Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris, LVCVA Archive)

Keeping large Las Vegas gatherings safe is a team effort, and not all of the members of that team have two legs.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has added two dogs to its K-9 unit, which works to detect explosives.

The new unit members, golden retrievers Bear and Reba, were introduced at a demonstration Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. They replaced Cooper and Pierce, who retired from the service.

The K-9 unit consists of four bomb-sniffing dogs — Bear, Reba and Labrador retrievers Bo and Wells — and their handlers.

In addition to protecting people at the convention center, the LVCVA says the unit also is used for events at Allegiant Stadium and the New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
2
Trump charged in historic 34-count felony indictment in hush money scheme
Trump charged in historic 34-count felony indictment in hush money scheme
3
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
4
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history
$14M won in largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Construction trade show expects 130K attendees
Construction trade show expects 130K attendees
Tax-funded agency may buy $7M of Formula 1 tickets
Tax-funded agency may buy $7M of Formula 1 tickets
Want to usher in U2? MSG Sphere looking to hire 3K workers
Want to usher in U2? MSG Sphere looking to hire 3K workers
What are Nevada’s most popular dog names? Here’s the list
What are Nevada’s most popular dog names? Here’s the list
Digging underway on next Boring Company Vegas loop station
Digging underway on next Boring Company Vegas loop station
Construction trade show returns to Vegas after shortened 2020 run
Construction trade show returns to Vegas after shortened 2020 run