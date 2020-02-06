Bricklayer 500 brings Super Bowl energy to Las Vegas
The Bricklayer 500 entertained competitors and spectators alike Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
It’s called the “Super Bowl of Masonry” and it didn’t disappoint.
The competition, a 60-minute skills contest designed to crown a world champion, was the marquee event during this week’s World of Concrete convention.
The Bricklayer 500 involves two-person teams of masons and their tenders, working together to build as much of a two-brick-wide wall as they can in an hour.
The event offered more than $1000,000 in prizes.