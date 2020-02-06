Bricklayer 500 brings Super Bowl energy to Las Vegas

The Bricklayer 500 entertained competitors and spectators alike Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Competitors, including Cole Stamper, front left, of Wheatley, Ky., participate in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Angela Cummins, center, and Miller McKee, right, cheer during the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition at the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Douglas Veldman of Alberta, Canada, participates in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cole Stamper, second left, of Wheatley, Ky., Scott Arthurs of Aldergrove, BC, and Douglas Veldman, right, of Alberta, Canada, participate in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scott Arthurs of Aldergrove, BC, center, participates in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scott Arthurs of Aldergrove, BC, right, participates in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mario Alves of Ontario, Canada, participates in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Judges, including Jake Stern of Snohomish, Wash., left, inspect brick walls during the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition at the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Judge David Pryes of Greenway, Wis, inspects a brick wall during the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition at the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Competitors compete in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mario Alves, right, and his tender Michael Alves, both of Ontario, Canada, participates in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Angela Cummins, left, Jeffery Becker and Miller McKee, right, cheer during the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition at the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mario Alves of Ontario, Canada, participates in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Douglas Veldman, of Alberta, Canada, participates in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cole Stamper, of Wheatley, Ky., participates in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cole Stamper, of Wheatley, Ky., participates in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Douglas Veldman, of Alberta, Canada, participates in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mario Alves, right, and his tender Michael Alves, both of Ontario, Canada, participates in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mario Alves, of Ontario, Canada, reacts after participating in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It’s called the “Super Bowl of Masonry” and it didn’t disappoint.

The Bricklayer 500 entertained competitors and spectators alike Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The competition, a 60-minute skills contest designed to crown a world champion, was the marquee event during this week’s World of Concrete convention.

The Bricklayer 500 involves two-person teams of masons and their tenders, working together to build as much of a two-brick-wide wall as they can in an hour.

The event offered more than $1000,000 in prizes.