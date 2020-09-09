Broadcasters reschedule annual NAB convention to fall 2021

Canceled for this year by the virus, one of the five largest annual Las Vegas conventions has been rescheduled for fall 2021 instead of its usual spring timing.

Showgoers arrive at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shawn Hutchinson, left, of Ross Video talks about his product, AWA Tessera, a multi-display real-time graphics designer and controller for Sport Venues and Studio Video Walls, to potential clients during the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A major Las Vegas convention has been rescheduled for fall 2021 instead of its usual spring schedule.

The National Association of Broadcasters will hold its annual gathering Oct. 9-13, 2021, in Las Vegas. The show had been planned for April after the 2020 show was called off because of the pandemic.

The decision was announced in an email to NAB members by Gordon H. Smith, president and CEO of the organization.

“As we look ahead to 2021 and beyond, our top priority is to deliver a successful NAB Show,” Smith wrote in an email to members and the media. “We have worked diligently over the last few weeks and months monitoring a range of variables, including health and safety concerns, economic indicators, industry developments and travel restrictions, to gain an understanding of overall trends and future conditions for holding a major event in 2021. We have also reached out extensively to the show community to collect feedback.”

April 2020 event called off

This year’s industry-only event, which draws at least 90,000 attendees and more than 1,600 exhibitors, was to take place April 18-22, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority ranked the NAB Show 2020 as the fourth-largest convention based on attendance with No. 3 being this week’s ConExpo-Con/Ag, also being held at the convention center.

The NAB show’s estimated economic impact last year in Las Vegas was $153.3 million, according to the LVCVA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.