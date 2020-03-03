57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Conventions

Cancelled conventions to impact Las Vegas economy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2020 - 1:41 pm
 
Updated March 6, 2020 - 5:34 pm

The Las Vegas convention business is taking a hit as fears of the coronavirus spread.

At least 52,000 fewer business travelers will be coming to Las Vegas, according to expected attendance by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, as a number of organizers cancel upcoming trade shows out of concern over COVID-19.

It’s too early to know the financial impact of the cancellations, but last year the Las Vegas conventions and business meetings generated $6.3 billion of direct economic impact and about 6.6 million business travelers, according to a report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The LVCVA declined to comment on the cancellations, but a spokesman said the authority and its “resort partners continue to monitor COVID-19 and coordinate with health officials.”

Events Industry Council Chief Executive Amy Calvert said the change of plans will have ripple effects throughout the economy.

“Resorts, convention centers, service (providers) and people offering service through ancillary (channels)…are in jeopardy of lost wages,” she said.

Called off

Firms like software company Adobe, engineering company Aruba Networks and NXT Global, along with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, have canceled their conventions citing coronavirus. Others, like the security industry trade show ISC West opted to postpone their event to a later date.

Calvert said the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization has been making sure its more than 30 U.S. and international members in the exhibit space are staying informed on best practices such as sanitation methods outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization.

“As an industry, we’re just trying to show up in a way that offers a lot of empathy and reminds people that this is a very important global industry,” she said. “We represent over 26 million jobs globally.”

She also noted most events, particularly large-scale conventions, are booked years in advance and any cancellations. or even postponed events. can mean lost revenue for the local economy and convention staff.

A dip in travel demand is set to impact Las Vegas’ tourism market. A survey from investment company SunTrust Robinson Humphrey suggests some Strip properties’ room rates are down 10 percent the week of March 13.

Apocalypse

Many other upcoming Las Vegas conferences are still scheduled to go on as planned.

“This isn’t the zombie apocalypse,” said Geri Wolff, spokeswoman for the Digital Signage Expo, set for April 1-2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Wolff said some foreign exhibitors have canceled their participation in the Digital Signage Expo, dedicated to digital and interactive display, because of the respiratory illness. But regular attendance is on par with last year, she said. Between 4,000 and 5,000 people are expected to attend.

She wasn’t able to say whether the exhibitors who won’t attend will get any kind of refund, but some shows, like CinemaCon, are offering refunds for attendees or exhibitors who had to cancel because of travel restrictions to the U.S.

CinemaCon, an international gathering for movie theater owners, is still scheduled for March 30 through April 2 at Caesars Palace.

Attendees or exhibitors “based in a country with travel restrictions due to the coronavirus” will be offered full refunds.

It’s already seen about 24 attendees impacted by travel bans with some from the area hit hardest by the virus in China will no longer attend. Yet, the show’s website said “our weekly registration numbers are tracking evenly with where we were at this time last year.”

For those still coming, “all appropriate measures will be taken to ensure the safety and productivity of our delegates and supporters.”

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, which organizes ConExpo-Con/Ag and the co-located IFPE Show, said the upcoming shows will take place Tuesday through Saturday as planned.

Any cancellations have been limited to China-based companies without U.S. operations, according to Sandra Mason, public relations director for AEM. The group is working with those companies to find a way for them to recoup costs, she said.

“Most of our top exhibitors have been onsite for weeks moving in equipment and setting up their booth space,” according to a post on the CONEXPO-CON/AGG website. “These exhibitors have been following the move-in schedule protocols and we anticipate all exhibitors will be moved in and ready for the shows’ opening day on Tuesday.”

But international and corporate travel restrictions have also impacted planned exhibits for the show with cancellations representing 44,950-square-feet of space, or roughly 1.7 percent of the trade show’s total space, though AEM said it’s been able to resell 15,500-square-feet of show floor space.

The U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow said there is no reason to avoid a conference.

“Obviously the traveling public should be exercising caution just as they would for the average flu season,” Dow said in a report released Tuesday. “But for the many of us who have upcoming plans to attend a convention or meeting or go on a family vacation, public health officials have repeatedly said there is no cause to alter those U.S.-based plans at the moment.”

Other conventions still on the docket include:

— Channel Partners Conference & Expo on March 9-12 at The Venetian and the Sands Expo and Convention Center. Event Director Joseph Marks said a webpage has been created to keep registrants informed on steps the show has taken to ensure the safety of those attending.

— The ASD Market Week consumer merchandise trade show is scheduled to take place March 22-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show usually draws attendees from more than 17 countries, but travel restrictions resulted in the closure of part of the exhibition floor dedicated to Chinese exhibitors — dubbed the China Prime Pavilion. About 5 percent of exhibiting companies in general are coming from mainland China, according to a post on the show’s website. A show representative did not respond to a request for comment.

— EXHIBITORLIVE is proceeding as planned with its show March 29 through April 2 at Mandalay Bay. The only exhibitors who have canceled are international firms coming from areas where air travel has been restricted, according to the show’s website. A show representative did not respond to a request for comment.

— The International Pizza Expo is “poised to host our largest show in its 36 year history,” with about 8,000 expected to attend, according to spokeswoman Rebecca Hinton. The show is set to run March 31 through April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Hinton did not address whether there have been cancellations or whether refunds would be considered.

— The National Cannabis Risk Management Association still plans to hold its inaugural NCRMA2020 conference March 22-24 at Bally’s. Considering that “the local government has not issued any warnings or travel restrictions in the state, we will continue to move forward with our inaugural conference,” Tamala McBath, the association’s president, said in a statement. Between 350 and 500 are expected to attend, and the show has not received any cancellations, she said.

— The Nightclub and Bar Show is set to take place March 30 through April 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. About 39,000 people are expected to attend, according to the LVCVA. A show representative did not return a request for comment.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian and the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Coronavirus case in Las Vegas, 2nd case reported in Washoe County
Coronavirus case in Las Vegas, 2nd case reported in Washoe County
2
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
3
Las Vegas Aces star believes she got coronavirus in China
Las Vegas Aces star believes she got coronavirus in China
4
Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition
Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition
5
Some tourists doubt Strip casino cleaning efforts amid virus spread
Some tourists doubt Strip casino cleaning efforts amid virus spread
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists in Las Vegas share their concerns over coronavirus - VIDEO
Tourists share their concerns over coronavirus while they are visiting Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets - VIDEO
Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer and Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavy traffic expected for CONEXPO next week in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Heavy traffic is expected in the area surrounding the Las Vegas Convention Center next week as 130,000 attendees flock to a pair of trade shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears - VIDEO
While the upcoming Adobe, ASEAN, Atmosphere, and NXT conferences have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas are still scheduled as planned. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watch Las Vegas construction boom change the city skyline
An aerial look at the changing landscape in Las Vegas construction over the past year.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Details on MSG Sphere crawler crane - VIDEO
The world’s fourth-largest crawler crane has arrived to begin work on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts - VIDEO
The 869-ton, 580-foot-high DEMAG CC-8800, the world’s fourth-largest crawler crane, has arrived in Las Vegas to begin work on the MSG Sphere project. (Madison Square Garden and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas' housing market cools down - VIDEO
In early 2019 Las Vegas home prices were rising at the fastest rate in the nation. But Las Vegas ended 2019 with some of the slowest-rising prices in the nation. In December, Southern Nevada prices were up 2.6% year-over-year in December, compared to 3.8% nationwide, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index . Phoenix saw a a 6.5% price gain. Charlotte, North Carolina, saw a 5.3% price gain. Tampa, Florida saw a 5.2% price gain. Prices rose just 1% in Chicago and New York. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts last Las Vegas operator standing in Osaka bid - VIDEO
Japan is getting ready to issue three highly coveted gaming licenses. The country’s gaming market is estimated to be worth more than $25 billion a year once resorts open in 2025. If the estimates stand up, Japan would become the second-largest gaming market in the world behind Chinese gaming enclave Macau. MGM and at least eight other companies had been vying for the Japanese licenses. In 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. turned their attention to other areas. Caesars Entertainment Corp. dropped out of the race altogether. MGM teamed up with Japanese financial services group Orix for its bid for a gaming license. MGM/Orix group was the only one to participate in the RFP process. "We think MGM is in a very good position in Osaka at this point" - Union Gaming analyst John DeCree (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Plans for luxury hotel on south Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall speaks with Renee Summerour about a California developer's plan to help revamp the south Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Chairman, CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren stepping down - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will be stepping down as chairman and CEO. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas opens new convention center space - VIDEO
On Feb. 10, 2020, Wynn Las Vegas opened its new convention center expansion that more than doubled its sellable space. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local tattoo shop tattoos MAGIC attendees - VIDEO
Club Tattoo is giving away tattoos to the people who attend the biannual fashion convention throughout its three days at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New report shows January home sales jump - VIDEO
Las Vegas’ housing market had another big jump in sales from year-ago levels as prices stayed relatively flat, a new report shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Creed perfume store part of growing Las Vegas Strip luxury retail - VIDEO
Andrea DeCarlo, general manager at Creed at the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip, talks about her luxury perfume store Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Newest tech gadgets at store in Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
A new store at Forum Shops at Caesars, b8ta, encourages shoppers to play with the hottest tech gadgets. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Preview Las Vegas 2020 - VIDEO
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hints at new branding slogan for Las Vegas, which will no longer be “What happens here, stays here.” The new slogan will be unveiled Jan. 26 during the Grammy Awards. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boring Company could provide a solution to parking problems - VIDEO
LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill believes a potential solution for parking problems is the Boring Company’s $52.5 million people-mover -- a system that could eventually be expanded citywide connecting resorts and even McCarran International Airport to the Convention Center.
The Blackstone Group has partnered with MGM Resorts to acquire more properties - VIDEO
A few months after the Blackstone Group bought the Bellagio for more than $4 billion, it has partnered with MGM Resorts on a deal to acquire two other Las Vegas Strip properties. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Young Innovator Award winner explains ReDawn - VIDEO
Sofia Ongele explains ReDawn, which uses a Chatbot named Dawn to help users find resources after a sexual assault. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: MedWand ties for title of Last Gadget Standing - VIDEO
Dr. Samir Qamar of Las Vegas presents MedWand, a medical device that allows physicians to examine patients remotely anywhere in the world, at CES 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
CES Flying Taxis
Bell Nexus EX4 and Hyundai SA-1 flying taxi prototypes from CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020 attendees rides in autonomous BMWs - VIDEO
BMW is pitching its reconfigured i3 Urban Suite, which holds a single passenger on a lounge-style seat, as the possible future of chauffeured rides at CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The scooter that will remind you of Wall-E - VIDEO
Segway unveiled the egg-shaped S-Pod Scooter at CES 2020 that’s a seated version of their original scooter that can reach 24mph. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Before the floor opens at Sands Expo on Day One - VIDEO
CES 2020 opened its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, welcoming more than 170,000 attendees to the annual electronics show. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: A suitcase that follows you, video games to heal you at Pepcom's Digital Experience - VIDEO
Get a glance at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! a showcase of products that will be at this week’s CES convention. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Rendering of exterior of Caesars Forum meeting center (Caesars Entertainment)
Company cancels Las Vegas Atmosphere show citing coronavirus
By / RJ

The event, which was supposed to be held at the new Caesars Forum conference center March 23-27 will take place via video, streaming and small local events, “rather than an in-person event in Las Vegas,” according to a post on the show’s website.