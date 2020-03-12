Cannabis association postpones annual Las Vegas gathering

The National Cannabis Risk Management Association has postponed its NCRMA 2020 convention, scheduled to be held March 22-24 at Bally’s, due to coronavirus concerns.

(K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Cannabis Risk Management Association has postponed its NCRMA 2020 convention, scheduled to be held March 22-24 at Bally’s, due to coronavirus concerns.

NCRMA Chairman Rocco Petrilli said in a statement earlier this week that a new date and venue will be announced later.

“Our responsibilities as a risk manager transcend our passion and desire to bring our membership together,” Petrilli said. “Though we are disappointed to have to postpone our event, as our leadership continued to monitor the developments, it became abundantly clear that this was the correct course of action. Our hearts go out to families and communities that have been affected by the coronavirus. We hope our decision will help reduce the spread of this virus.”

He also said travel restrictions and corporate travel bans made “it difficult or impossible” for participants to attend — a reason also cited by the International Pizza Expo, which announced Thursday it would be canceling their convention later this month.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.