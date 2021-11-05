68°F
Car enthusiasts get chance to view tricked-out vehicles at SEMA Ignited

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2021 - 10:33 am
 
Attendees of the the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show walk around outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Specialty Equipment Market Association convention and trade show will cap its weeklong event in Las Vegas with the SEMA Ignited post-show festival starting Friday afternoon.

Before the after-party, though, SEMA attendees have one last chance to check out the massive show, which includes displays, such as the Chip Foose Experience exhibit of 20 of the “Overhaulin” star’s remodels and new creations, and 60 of his design sketches; a collection of more than 50 off-road racing vehicles in SCORE’s Baja 1000 Experience; and interactive driving demonstrations.

While the SEMA Show is primarily closed to the public, Friday’s post-show party is open, with tickets available online at semaignited.com for $20 per person. Entry is permitted between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. SEMA show attendees get in free with their show badge.

The after-party will take place in the parking lot west of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall. Immediately after the SEMA show ends, hundreds of cars and trucks will parade out of the convention center and come together at the after-party.

The event includes food, music, demonstrations, celebrities and the culmination of the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition, in which some 250 competitors vie for the title of the Ultimate Vehicle Builder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

