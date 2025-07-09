Casino dealer championship debuting at Vegas gaming conference

The inaugural G2E Dealer Championship will debut this year in Las Vegas at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2025.

One of the gaming industry’s signature annual events announced a casino-related competition that will determine the country’s best table games dealer.

The inaugural G2E Dealer Championship will debut this year in Las Vegas at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2025, according to a news release from the American Gaming Association. The first-ever G2E Dealer Championship is a multi-day event featuring some of the top dealers from casinos around the United States competing for cash prizes.

Contestants will have to deal both blackjack and traditional roulette for 15 minutes, after which they will be evaluated on technical skills, hospitality and game control. A winner will be determined following a series of elimination rounds.

“This is more than a competition — it’s a recognition of the professionalism and talent that drive our industry forward,” said Debi Nutton, casino industry veteran and G2E Dealer Championship advisor. “Dealers are an integral part of the gaming experience, and the face of the industry for so many guests. I’m proud to help shine a spotlight on their craft at the industry’s biggest stage.”

Global Gaming Expo is among the industry’s largest annual trade conferences. The event is presented by the AGA and organized by RX.

The 2025 conference will take place Oct. 6-9 at The Venetian Expo.

“This competition celebrates the incredible skill, precision, and showmanship of casino dealers across the country as well as highlights the vital role they play in the gaming experience,” said Korbi Carrison, RX’s event vice president for G2E. “The dynamic and engaging experience will recognize top talent and is sure to bring even more energy to the show floor.”

The G2E Dealer Championship is open to full-time, part-time, and dual-rate dealers employed at land-based or online legal, regulated casino operators in the U.S. An employer nomination is required.

The rules state each casino property may nominate a maximum of one participant per operator property, with no more than four properties per enterprise considered for participation. Every participating dealer must be accompanied by a table games executive from the same property, who will also serve as a judge during the event.

