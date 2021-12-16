5 restaurant suggestions for CES attendees with rental cars

It’s pretty easy for CES attendees to reach a wide variety of restaurants, but those who have rental cars can explore even more, including these five in the suburbs.

Las Vegas is reasonably easy to navigate with public transportation, ride-sharing and shuttles, but CES attendees who have access to rental cars have the opportunity to explore an even wider area. Here are five restaurants that are in the suburbs.

Al Solito Posto

Al Solito Posto, from James Beard Award finalist James Trees, replaces a chain spot in a suburban shopping center with personality and verve. You’ll find that classics like Lasagna al Forno have extra touches such as handmade pasta and herbed riccotta, and dishes such as Fried Burrata Scarpetta and grilled octopus with roasted tomato and pepper panzanella are things you won’t likely find anywhere else.

Tivoli Village, 702-463-6781 or alsolito.com

Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails

Boom Bang, which calls itself an indoor-outdoor brasserie, specializes in classic American and traditional French cuisine. There’s a raw bar, charcuterie boards and such dishes as lobster bisque, steak frites, mushroom and biscuit pot pie, spaghetti carbonara and duck confit. Daily dinner, weekday happy hour and weekend brunch, with dishes such as biscuits with wild mushroom gravy, are served.

75 S. Valle Verde Drive, Henderson; boombang.restaurant

Marlin Bar

Marlin Bar, from the Tommy Bahama corporation, replaces the company’s full-service restaurant just across the park with one that’s designed with current sensibilities in mind. Guests order at the bar and are served at their tables, which are mostly in an outdoor space with heating and cooling capabilities. The streamlined menu still features the signature World Famous Coconut Shrimp with papaya-mango chutney, blackened shrimp with mango salsa and lots of tropical cocktails.

Town Square, 725-213-6887, tommybahama.com

Osteria Fiorella

The current — at least for the time being — shuttering of the Palms also meant the closure of James Beard Award-winning chef Marc Vetri’s eponymous restaurant, but fans can find his fare at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin. It’s equipped with a Josper charcoal oven that turns out such dishes as a bone-in veal chop and Alaskan halibut cioppino, plus handmade pastas such as almond tortellini with white truffle butter and pizzas from a wood-fired oven.

Red Rock Resort, 702-797-7777, redrockresort.com

Served Global Dining

Served is from Matthew Meyer, a young chef with big ideas and the energy to get them done. In a strip center facing Horizon Ridge Parkway, it’s much more visible than his previous location and serves a broader variety of food that includes chef’s specials such as bibimbap in a stone pot and wild salmon Panang curry. Brunch, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, includes such Meyer signatures as corned beef hash Benedict on marbled rye bread pudding. There’s also a guest-chef series.

1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson; 702-272-0839, servedlv.com

